2020-21 PGR Guide for Perennials Now Available

Walnut Creek, Calif. – The newest PGR Guide for Perennials – and the largest edition to date – is now available from Fine Americas, Inc. (Fine), a specialist in plant growth regulators (PGRs).

“Our focus on PGRs and only PGRs makes producing this tool for growers a natural fit, and with the 2020-21 perennials edition, we’ve added even more proven and practical tools, techniques and research to help producers increase their quality and productivity,” says Greg Johnson, President, Fine Americas, Inc. “This is the 9th year we’ve partnered with GrowerTalks to produce the guide, and we’re proud to say it is our most comprehensive edition yet.”

You’ll find research from Virginia Tech on controlling Peony and hybrid Echinacea growth and improving branching in Gaura, as well as tips for integrated growth regulation of herbaceous perennials. Plus, North Carolina State University’s Brian Whipker reviews some PGRs’ little-known benefits beyond height control, and how growers can take advantage. Whipker also contributes excellent references on achieving the best results with the higher-concentration Piccolo 10XC, enhancing Sempervivum growth and improving stem elongation and flowering in ornamentals.

The grower-favorite product-by-product guide to all ornamental PGRs is updated and expanded, thanks to the collaboration of Whipker and Virginia Tech’s Joyce Latimer. And, Latimer has built an even more robust crop-by-crop guide of best practices for using growth regulators on containerized herbaceous perennials. It’s the industry’s most comprehensive rate table and a staple in production greenhouses.

To download the 2020-21 PGR Guide for Perennials, click here. For more information about Fine Americas or any of its products, visit www.fine-americas.com.

About Fine Americas, Inc.

Fine Americas focuses on the development and marketing of plant growth regulators (PGRs) for agricultural and ornamental crops. The company is continually striving for improved PGR technology that answers the demands of today’s quality-conscious growers. Fine is certified to ISO 9001:2008. For more information visit www.fine-americas.com.