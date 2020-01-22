2020 Certified American Grown Field to Vase Dinner Tour is Now Live

Our American Grown Field to Vase Dinner Tour, presented by the California Cut Flower Commission, announces the 2020 season, and we invite YOU to dine among the exquisite fields of America’s most stunning flower and foliage farms.

In our sixth season, this cross-country series of elegant pop-up gatherings features seasonal, sustainable blooms on beautifully designed tablescapes elegantly dressed by top U.S. floral designers, while multi-course artisan meals are prepared by well-known farm-to-table chefs.

At each unique meal and through the accompanying farm tours and design demonstrations, you’ll experience the age-old art and science of flower farming while being served seasonal and locally grown fare accompanied by wine, craft beers and floral-inspired cocktails.

