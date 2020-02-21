2020 Edition Of THRIVE Is Here – Regional Landscape Solutions Now Available From Ball Seed

WEST CHICAGO, ILLINOIS –The key to landscape design success is putting the right plant in the right place. To help drive that message home, greenhouse businesses that supply professional landscapers should provide plant recommendations for their specific region. Now thanks to Ball Seed, the nation’s leading horticultural distributor, expert plant advice is at your fingertips with the release of the 2020 edition of THRIVE Landscape Solutions.

Five regions were selected by Jeff Gibson, Ball Seed Landscape Business Manager, and dozens of top-performing varieties are showcased to give the best recommendations for planting success in North America:

Midwestern & Northeastern U.S. and Eastern Canada

Southeastern U.S.

Southwestern U.S.

U.S. Gulf States

Western U.S. and Western Canada

Also included in each regional document are “Top Tips for Landscape Planting Success,” as well as a “What To Order When” calendar to help landscapers work effectively with their growers.

“Ball Seed is known for its one-of-a-kind service and supply,” says Gibson. “Armed with these top-performing landscape varieties, your greenhouse can offer the same custom service and recommendations to your landscape customers for their ultimate installation success.”

Contact your Ball Seed sales rep or Ball ColorLink associate at 800 879-BALL to request your regional copies of “2020 Thrive Landscape Solutions”. Browse them online and download digital copies at www.BallLandscape.com/thrive2020.