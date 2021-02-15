2021 Flowering Shrub of the Year: Pugster Blue Buddleia

If you have ever grown a butterfly bush, you already know how this plant got its name. Monarch, Viceroy and Eastern Swallowtail butterflies are frequent visitors, not to mention pollinating bees and hummingbirds. Beyond this obvious benefit, you may not realize this is one of the longest blooming shrubs you will find flowering non-stop for months on end. Though the plant itself is dwarf, its flower panicles are just as large and flashy as full-sized butterfly bushes, which means you’ll have all the flower power in a petite package that fits just about everywhere.

