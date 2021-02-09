2021 Virtual Great Lakes Floral & Event Expo Promises to be Like None Other

The members of the Great Lakes Floral Association (GLFA) will be “Petaling Into The Future” at the 2021 Virtual Great Lakes Floral & Event Expo on Sunday March 7, 2021. “The event is being hosted and produced on a state of the art virtual meeting platform, it promises to provide a very high quality experience for our industry.” says Rodney Crittenden GLFA EVP/CEO.

It begins promptly at 9:00am EST and features a full day of design and business sessions presented by some of our industries leading authorities. Attendees will be able to ask questions via live chat during each session. The platform also provides for a virtual trade show where attendees can learn about exhibitor products and services and schedule time for a follow up visit after the event. Attendees will also be able to come and go throughout the day. Each session will be recorded for viewing at a later date. A Virtual Design Contest will be held prior to the event with the winners of the different categories being announced throughout the day.

The price to attend the 2021 GLFEE is the price of membership. All current Active GLFA members and their employees along with all current Certified Florist (CF) members are invite to attend FREE OF CHARGE. If you’re not a current member you can join the Association online here: https://greatlakesfloralassociation.org/join-glfa or simply call the Association headquarters at (517) 575-0110. This is an unbelievably great value for a full day of professional development for you and your staff.

Visit www.glfee.com to register to attend, register to exhibit, register to participate in the design contest and to view the full schedule and descriptions of sessions and presenters.

The GLFA would like to thank our wonderful sponsors who make this all possible. Please support these companies who support you!

Double Platinum Sponsor: Cal Flowers, MHI Fund

Platinum Sponsor: BloomNet/Floriology, Floral Research Marketing Fund, FloristWare, Flower Shop Network, FTD, Syndicate Sales, Teleflora.

Silver Sponsor: Crockett Myers, Detail Flowers Software

Michigan Floral Foundation

Gold Exhibitor Sponsor: DWF-Flint, FloraCraft, Mayesh Wholesale

Silver Exhibitor Sponsor: DWF – Toledo, Rokay Floral

Again visit www.glfee.com for full details on this event.

Mark your calendars now and save the date for the 2022 Great Lakes Floral & Event Expo schedule for March 4-6, 2022 in Grand Rapids, MI. We look forward to growing stronger and staying healthy over the next year so we can once again meet in person and see you at the 2022 GLFEE.

The Great Lakes Floral Association is a multi-state full service trade organization representing more than 400 florists, growers, wholesalers, and 150 Certified Florist (CF). Located in Haslett, Michigan, GLFA offers group savings on insurance, financial services, credit card processing and supplies, office supplies; is the sponsor of the Certified Florist (CF) program; creates and hosts the annual Great Lakes Floral & Event Expo; conducts educational seminars throughout the year at the association headquarters and various other facilities; publishes The Professional Florist magazine; hosts the GLFA website, and interacts with state/federal government agencies. For more information on GLFA, visit their web site at www.greatlakesfloralassociation.org.

