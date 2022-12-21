2023 Gardening Trends Encourage Responsibility, Sustainability

The HC Companies Floral December 21, 2022

Recently, the Pennsylvania Horticultural Society (PHS) announced their 2023 gardening trends, which will undoubtedly influence the professional horticulture industry and novice gardeners throughout North America as the growing season emerges in the spring.

Andrew Bunting, PHS’s Vice President of Horticulture, says, “These 2023 gardening trends offer a great way for gardeners to get inspired and get a feel for what professionals at the forefront of this industry are doing in their own gardens. Whether you’re a beginner gardener or a seasoned expert, these trends can breathe new life into your space, in an approachable way.”

PHS was founded in 1827 and remains committed to its original mission that the power of horticulture can result in a positive social and environmental change within communities. Their list of 2023 gardening trends highlights the rising interest by everyday citizens to be more responsible and impactful with decisions involving their landscapes while being more mindful of their overall carbon footprint. Below are a few of the gardening trends they highlight for 2023.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: The HC Companies

