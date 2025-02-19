2024 Recap Beacon Impatiens Shines the Light on Charities

Over the years, Beacon Impatiens from PanAmerican Seed has given to multiple charities. By our continued effort of “Shining the Light” on such amazing causes, it is through these partnerships that we are able to help further the message of these charitable organizations.

As we support fundraising efforts for these causes with charitable giving, this year was no different. In partnering with the National Multiple Sclerosis Society to help fight a disease that affects 2.8 million persons worldwide, Beacon and PanAmerican Seed was ready to help make a difference in 2024.

In September, PanAmerican Seed presented a donation check to the MS Society on behalf of Beacon Impatiens during their “Dinner of Champions.” The donation was the result of seed sales of the company’s Beacon Impatiens series, monetary support through branded apparel sales, as well as participation in BikeMS fundraising.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: PanAmerican Seed