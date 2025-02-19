2024 Recap Beacon Impatiens Shines the Light on Charities

PanAmerican Seed Floral February 19, 2025

Over the years, Beacon Impatiens from PanAmerican Seed has given to multiple charities. By our continued effort of “Shining the Light” on such amazing causes, it is through these partnerships that we are able to help further the message of these charitable organizations.

As we support fundraising efforts for these causes with charitable giving, this year was no different. In partnering with the National Multiple Sclerosis Society to help fight a disease that affects 2.8 million persons worldwide, Beacon and PanAmerican Seed was ready to help make a difference in 2024.

In September, PanAmerican Seed presented a donation check to the MS Society on behalf of Beacon Impatiens during their “Dinner of Champions.” The donation was the result of seed sales of the company’s Beacon Impatiens series, monetary support through branded apparel sales, as well as participation in BikeMS fundraising.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: PanAmerican Seed

Related Articles

Floral

Beacon Impatiens Continues to Shine the Light With Announcement of 2022 Charity Support

PanAmerican Seed Floral March 1, 2022

PanAmerican Seed® is pleased to continue its charitable give-back to less widely known causes through annual donations on behalf of Beacon® Impatiens. The disease-resistant Beacon series has brought light – and happiness – back to shade gardens worldwide. Now entering year three, PanAmerican Seed announces the 2022 Beacon Impatiens charitable donation will fight low vision issues, such as macular degeneration – a disease affecting the eyesight of millions of people worldwide.

Floral

Pretty In Pink! A New Website Launches For Wave Petunias

PanAmerican Seed Floral March 9, 2022

The Wave® Petunias and Cool Wave® Pansies consumer-facing website has re-launched this year with an updated design. The refresh promises to drive brand awareness, provide a completely mobile-friendly navigation, as well as showcase help and ideas for new and existing plant shoppers. WaveGardening.com assists home gardeners as they choose the best Wave plants for their garden, and offers an online library of blog posts and videos to achieve the best garden success.