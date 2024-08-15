2025 Ball FloraPlant Catalog Now Available

Ball FloraPlant’s invenstments in innovative breeding, technical support, and its production farms are evident in the just-released product catalog for 2025.

WEST CHICAGO, ILLINOIS — Discover the latest new products in the 2025 Ball FloraPlant® catalog. The 170-page resource presents an array of vegetative annuals, all available as high-quality unrooted cuttings or liners from top-rated North American suppliers. This year the catalog has an updated look, bringing in contemporary, new colors that keep up with our ever-evolving product selection. All products can be ordered exclusively through Ball Seed®. Kick-off a new selling season with a jumpstart on products that will be showcased this coming year at industry events and trials.

Check out this edition’s top new series and varieties that Bring Color Alive in 2025: Monarch Magic™ Ageratum, AngelFlare™ Black Angelonia, Cha-Cha™ Electric Pink Calibrachoa, Solera™ Interspecific Geranium, SlingShot™ Heartwheel Petunia and Tropica™ Mandevilla. Browse this catalog for more information on these and dozens of other new offerings.

Also new this year, the Ball FloraPlant product catalog is available in a flip-book virtual format, enhancing the reader’s experience. Through this new software, the catalog is easier to navigate and find information on-the-go with clickable links and embedded videos. This mobile-friendly catalog is now a convenient, transportable digital resource. Visit the Ball FloraPlant 2025 Catalog to view online now.

“In addition to expanding our product selection and offering the most innovative products, we are continually looking for ways to make our customers’ jobs easier by providing user-friendly resources and support from expert team members,” says Stephanie Vincenti, Marketing Manager for Ball FloraPlant. “We want to help our customers have their most successful growing season yet!”

Ball FloraPlant is dedicated to reliable supply, consistent quality and skillfully timed products to ensure the best-of-the-best for greenhouse customers. Experts including dedicated territory managers and product management teams, plus a resourceful Ball Seed sales and technical crew, are available for guidance on these latest introductions.

Visit Ball FloraPlant’s website today to browse the comprehensive product offerings or download the new 2025 catalog. Contact your sales representative for a printed copy. To place an order, commercial greenhouse customers can log into Ball Seed WebTrack®.

About Ball FloraPlant

Ball FloraPlant is a leading breeder of vegetative plant varieties and has won critical acclaim for its ability to produce clean, healthy cuttings. Ball FloraPlant is at the forefront of innovative breeding. Our dedicated teams reinvent plant classes for new relevance and renewed excitement. Our Las Limas farm in Nicaragua offers optimal growing conditions for our product selection, making it our most reliable source of unrooted cuttings, with an impressive 99.9% order fill rate – on time and in full. Visit www.ballfloraplant.com.