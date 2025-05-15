Downers Grove, IL – All-America Selections (AAS), North America’s leading plant trialing program, is pleased to announce the publication of the complete brochure for the highly anticipated 2025 International Plant Trialing Conference.

The conference will take place from October 13-15, 2025, at the Embassy Suites Hotel in Bloomington, Minnesota – conveniently located just minutes from the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.

Conference Schedule at a Glance:

Monday, October 13: Arrival day, Registration Pickup and Opening Reception.

Tuesday, October 14 & Wednesday, October 15: Full Days of Educational Sessions.

The online brochure contains comprehensive details about the conference, including the full schedule, speaker lineup, individual session descriptions, and more. You can access it here.

This eagerly awaited educational event is designed to provide valuable and up-to-date information for plant trialers of all experience levels, working with a diverse range of plants including vegetables/edibles, annuals, perennials, cut flowers, and shrubs.

Registration and Hotel Information:

Register Now: Secure your spot by using this link.

Hotel Booking: Reserve your room at the discounted rate of $169/night with this link.

General Information: Find additional conference details here.

Why Attend the Plant Trialing Conference?

Two Full Days of Learning: Engage in educational sessions covering a broad spectrum of topics, including ornamentals, edibles, innovative plant trialing techniques, and current industry trends.

Tailored Sessions for All Levels: Benefit from both general sessions and specialized breakout sessions designed for both experienced and new plant trialers.

Expert Insights: Gain valuable perspectives and knowledge from expert panel discussions featuring diverse voices in the field.

Networking Opportunities: Connect and collaborate with industry professionals from around the globe.

About the Plant Trialing Conference

This event got its beginnings in 2011 in the UK, followed up in 2013 with an event at Longwood Gardens. The last event was held in 2015 in conjunction with the FarWest show in Portland, OR.

About All-America Selections

All-America Selections is a non-profit organization dedicated to evaluating new garden varieties for their performance in home gardens across North America. AAS Winners are recognized for their exceptional beauty, vigor, and adaptability. For more information, please visit https://all-americaselections.org/.