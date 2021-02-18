4 Creative Ways to Support International Women’s Day

Each year on March 8th, the world comes together on International Women’s Day to honor women’s social, economic, cultural, and political achievements. This celebration has been around since the early 1900s; thanks to the internet and social media, International Women’s Day is now one of the most celebrated holidays in the United States. Following are four creative promotional ideas to show your commitment to women’s rights and honor their achievements.

Highlight the Women in Your Floral Business

Run a promotional campaign that features the women who work in your wholesale or retail floral shop. Create a t-shirt in one of your logo colors, and print an empowering phrase on it such as “My Voice Counts,” “I Am Valued,” or “I Am Strong.” Ask your female employees if they’d like to do a video wearing the t-shirts and telling their stories of strength and achievement. Share the video across your social media feeds and in emails. Make sure you include the International Women’s Day hashtags #choosetochallenge and #IWD2021, as well as any other hashtag you choose.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Rio Roses / Equiflor