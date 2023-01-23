4 Important Valentine’s Day Statistics to Help You Plan Your Holiday

Rio Roses / Equiflor Floral January 23, 2023

We know you’re well into Valentine’s Day planning, and we wanted to help you make the most of this holiday. That’s why we’ve compiled four of the most important Valentine’s Day statistics so you can use the information as you prepare your 2023 marketing.

1. Overall Spending

Spending has continually increased for Valentine’s Day, except for the drop in 2021, influenced by Covid-19. In 2022, consumers spent close to $24 billion on Valentine’s Day gifts, the second-highest amount since 2007. The most popular gifts were candy (56%), greeting cards (40%), and flowers (37%).

