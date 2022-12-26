4 Key Facebook Advertising Trends for 2023

Facebook advertising has always been a fantastic marketing tool for growing a business: 78% of American consumers have used Facebook to discover products to purchase, and the average Facebook user clicks on 12 ads every month.

So, if you want to grow your floral business in 2023 (and who doesn’t!), now is the time to start advertising on Facebook. To help you, we’ve gathered the most important trends for the new year and tips to help you get the most from every dollar you spend.

Facebook Advertising Trends for 2023

1. Advantage+ Shopping Launched

Since Facebook launched Shops in 2020, shoppable ads have grown dramatically. Now, Meta (Facebook’s parent company) has launched Advantage+ shopping campaigns to help businesses increase the effectiveness of their ads with far less effort. You simply select the campaign dates and your budget, upload your ads, and the artificial intelligence (AI) processes do the rest of the work for you.

As they write: “Advantage+ shopping campaigns help advertisers get smarter and faster on which campaigns are converting. It eliminates the manual steps of ad creation and automates up to 150 creative combinations at once. This helps advertisers more quickly learn what ads are working while making the most of their advertising budget.”

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Rio Roses