4th of July P.R.E.P. (Plan, Review, Execute, Profit)

July 4th is almost here, but that doesn’t mean you don’t have time to prepare. Email marketing is one of the fastest and easiest ways to get your promotional message out. And emails get results: One study found that 4th of July emails can bring 32% more revenue than standard marketing emails. Here are a few ways to use email marketing to increase your 4th of July flower sales:

Set up a Simple Content Calendar

It may seem like it’s too late for a content calendar, but it’s not. Studies have shown that the best time to start an email campaign is about a week before the holiday since that’s when people spend the most money. So, you have time to plan who to send your messages to, what specific messages you should send, and when you should send them.

Segment Your List

Research shows that targeted emails can increase revenue per recipient by as much as 55 percent, so it’s well worth segmenting your email list. You can separate lists by people who purchased last July 4th holiday, people who recently purchased from you, visited your website but didn’t purchase, and many other ways. Review your current email list to determine which segments will work best for you.

