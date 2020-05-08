5 Mother’s Day Gifts to Bridge the “Social” Distance

Gardening Gift Ideas for Garden-Loving Moms

It goes without saying Mother’s Day will be a bit different this year. For many of us, a love of gardening was passed down by our mothers or grandmothers. Here are some Mother’s Day gift ideas that celebrate our shared affinity for gardening, and demonstrate our affection for our mothers, no matter the distance.

Visit the Garden Center In-person or Virtually

Garden centers around the country are taking precautions to help plant lovers shop safer, including offering curbside pick up. Find your local garden center here, and select the perfect plant gift for a loved one with a green thumb. Feel more comfortable selecting plants from your home? Online garden centers will ship plants directly to your mother’s doorstep.

Deliver the Gift That Grows

We may not be able to decorate for and host Mother’s Day brunch, but delivering a plant gift to your mom’s porch or front door will provide a joyful surprise. Add fabric and a bow to brighten up the plastic plant container, or select and plant in a decorative container that complements her outdoor space.

