5 Simple Yet Effective Tips to Increase Your Thanksgiving Floral Sales

It’s hard to believe that Thanksgiving is just a few weeks away, but here we are, smack-dab in the middle of the holiday season! Thanksgiving is always a time of gratitude, as well as a time of fierce competition for holiday sales. To help you reach your target customer and break through the noise of everyone else’s marketing campaigns, we’ve compiled a list of five helpful tips.

Use Instagram Stories

Instagram Stories can be one of the most effective and fun tools to get your marketing message out. And there are so many ways to use IG Stories:

Create a poll. A poll asking about favorite Thanksgiving flowers can instantly increase engagement, and it will give you more insight into what your followers will purchase.

