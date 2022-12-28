5 Top Instagram Trends for 2023

Rio Roses / Equiflor Floral December 28, 2022

Instagram has become one of the most popular social media marketing tools for florists. After all, this image-based platform lets you show off your gorgeous blooms and arrangements in unique and creative ways.

Just like any other social media platform, Instagram trends evolve rapidly. That’s why it’s so important to know what’s coming up for 2023, so you can stay on top of your marketing and advertising and increase your followers, leads, and sales. To help you, here are five of the most important Instagram trends for 2023.

1. Authentic Content Wins

You’ll see more unfiltered, real content with raw and honest posts in the new year. The more truthful the content, the more followers will see you as relatable, believable, and legitimate — and the more they’ll share your posts.

