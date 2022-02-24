5 Ways to Honor Women With Flowers On International Women’s Day

When you think of March, what first comes to mind? If you guessed “the start of Spring,” you’d be right, of course. Yet, the month of March is important for another reason: Every year, on March 8th, people worldwide celebrate the amazing women in their lives by observing International Women’s Day.

And while there are many ways to honor and appreciate women on this day, many people choose the traditional gift of flowers. After all, what better way to celebrate the women in our lives than with a beautiful floral arrangement? We already know what you’ll say: Flowers are the perfect way to honor women on this day and every day!

About International Women’s Day

What began in the early 1900s has grown into a global celebration of women’s social, economic, cultural, and political achievements. International Women’s Day celebrates women and raises awareness about women’s equality, and it also marks a call to action for accelerating gender parity.

