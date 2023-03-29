6 Proven Easter Marketing Strategies to Get Your Floral Business Hopping

Easter is a major celebration in the United States — with some major spending. Here are some statistics according to the National Retail Federation:

• 80 percent of Americans plan to celebrate the Easter holiday.

• Consumers spent an average of $170 per person on Easter-related items in 2022.

• Easter spending totaled $20.8 billion last year.

You can tap into this massive holiday with clever marketing of your floral offerings. We’ve gathered six proven strategies to help you do just that.

1. Add Easter Flair to Your Website, Emails, and Socials

Add images of Easter eggs, baskets, and bunnies throughout your website. If you have images from last year, make things easy on yourself and reuse them; most customers won’t notice that you used them a year ago. If you don’t yet have Easter imagery, most web service providers offer plugins for your website. You can also grab images on free sites like Unsplash, Pexels, or Pixabay.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Rio Roses