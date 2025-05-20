6 Simple Success Steps for High E-Commerce Sales

With more shoppers turning to eCommerce for speed, ease, and convenience, your digital storefront has to be ready to meet that high demand.

Here are six steps to help you get your systems, site, and team prepped for success.

Get Fulfillment and Delivery Systems Ready

Unlike in-store sales, online success depends on reliable delivery. Get your systems ready by:

Mapping out delivery zones by zip code

Setting specific time windows for each delivery area

Preparing non-flower items ahead of time (boxes, ribbons, cards)

Organizing orders by delivery date to process them efficiently

Setting up email and text notifications for delivery updates

