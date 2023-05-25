6 Top Wedding Bouquet Trends for 2023

Rio Roses / Equiflor Floral May 25, 2023

We know that wedding bouquet trends change every year — and 2023 is no exception. While 2022 was all about bold and bright florals, with a major nod to baby’s breath, 2023 is far more understated and minimalist.

What does that mean, exactly? Couples are approaching their bouquets as more of an accessory to the overall look rather than a scene-stealer. However, being minimalist doesn’t mean you can’t be creative! Here are a few of the most sought-after bridal bouquet trends this year.

1. Smaller Bouquets

Bridal bouquets are going to be smaller, both for brides and bridesmaids. These small bouquets complement the overall look while letting everyone see the beautiful dresses more clearly. One way to add a wow factor to a smaller bouquet is to include one large focal flower, like a peony, garden rose, or anemone.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Rio Roses

