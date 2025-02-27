7 Fresh Marketing Strategies for International Women’s Day

International Women’s Day (IWD) on March 8th is more than a celebration, it’s an opportunity to honor women and boost your floral business. Here are seven ways to attract customers and leave a lasting impression.

1. Design Exclusive IWD Floral Collections with Purpose

Curate collections that go beyond aesthetics to truly honor women.

• Incorporate the symbolic IWD colors: purple for justice, green for hope, and white for dignity.

• Highlight unique blooms like premium roses, lilies, and tulips, and offer themed packaging, such as sustainable wrapping materials or decorative vases that customers can cherish.

• To add a meaningful touch, consider naming each bouquet after inspiring women in history or your community.

