7 Fresh Marketing Strategies for International Women’s Day

International Women’s Day (IWD) on March 8th is more than a celebration, it’s an opportunity to honor women and boost your floral business. Here are seven ways to attract customers and leave a lasting impression.
1. Design Exclusive IWD Floral Collections with Purpose
Curate collections that go beyond aesthetics to truly honor women.
• Incorporate the symbolic IWD colors: purple for justice, green for hope, and white for dignity.
• Highlight unique blooms like premium roses, lilies, and tulips, and offer themed packaging, such as sustainable wrapping materials or decorative vases that customers can cherish.
• To add a meaningful touch, consider naming each bouquet after inspiring women in history or your community.
