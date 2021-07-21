7 Important Facebook Trends For 2021 and How to Use Them

Facebook continues to be the undisputed champion of social media sites and one of the most powerful marketing tools out there. It’s a great space to keep your customers informed, develop your brand identity, and broaden your reach.

But Facebook’s platform is constantly evolving — sometimes it seems like they add a new update every week! That’s why we wanted to make sure you know the top Facebook trends for 2021 and how to use them in your floral business. Here are seven of the most important Facebook trends this year:

Longer Captions on Posts

Gone are the days of short captions to go with your Facebook images! Longer posts are performing better than their shorter counterparts these days. That’s mainly due to these long posts having more information, which creates a desire to act.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Rio Roses / Equiflor