75 Years of Passion for Freesia win Goemans Trophy for Royal Van Zanten

It has been 75 years since Royal Van Zanten first started breeding Freesia.

Its breeding programme has seen many successes and high points over the years. This year is in fact a double celebration: besides marking 75 years of Freesia breeding, Royal Van Zanten’s Freesia Vivre™ has won the Goemans Trophy, presented this week at Van den Bos Flowerbulbs. The award shines a light on the passion Royal Van Zanten demonstrates for Freesia every day.

Freesia Vivre™ wins Goemans Trophy

The Goemans Trophy rewards the efforts and passion that have characterised Royal Van Zanten’s work every day for the past 75 years. The white double-flowered Freesia Vivre™ is intended for a large segment and is high yielding. This newcomer can be grown uniformly and effectively. It is an extremely stable variety for the future with a high consumer value. The flower has a vase life of up to 14 days. Freesia Vivre™ is three weeks faster than conventional varieties, with uniform, strong branches, and should also be suitable for warmer regions. Freesia Vivre™ is exclusively available from Van den Bos Flowerbulbs, a company that constantly makes an important contribution to propagating and developing Freesia. Royal Van Zanten’s exclusive collaboration with Van den Bos Flowerbulbs has ensured optimal cross-pollination for many years.

