8 Breeders Present Novelties at Dutch Spring Trials

During the Dutch Spring Trials, traditionally held during the first week of May, eight breeders in North-Holland are showcasing their latest novelty assortments to growers, retailers and industry peers. These so-called pack trials present a great opportunity to review the latest pot and bedding plant developments while discussing potential business collaborations with the breeders.

Visits Held by Appointment Only

ABZ Seeds, Benary, Hem Genetics, PanAmerican Seed, Prudac, Suntory Flowers Europe, Syngenta Flowers/Floranova and Takii Europe will be opening their greenhouses to visitors from Monday 28th of April until Friday 2nd of May. Visits are held by appointment only. Interested visitors are kindly invited to schedule an appointment through the contact persons indicated below.

Book your Appointment for the Dutch Spring Trials Now:

ABZ Seeds

Vleetweg 12, 1619 PR Andijk

Ilona Smith | ilona.smith@abz-strawberry.nl

Open Monday to Friday from 08:00 to 17:00.

Benary

Koggeweg 11-A, 1606 ML Venhuizen

Fulco Spithoven | fulco.spithoven@benary.com

Open Monday to Thursday from 08:00 to 17:00 and Friday from 08:00 to 15:00.

Hem Genetics

Hemmerbuurt 98, 1607 CL Hem

Carola Mantel | c.mantel@hemgenetics.com

Open Monday to Thursday from 08:00 to 17:00.

PanAmerican Seed

Elbaweg 35, 1607 MN Hem

Appointments are taken via the sales representatives:

Jeroen Star | jstar@panamseed.com

Sjaak Ros | sros@panamseed.com

Sylvia Rocheteau | srocheteau@panamseed.com

Hussam Naser Eddin | heddin@panamseed.com

Open Monday to Thursday from 08:00 to 17:00 and Friday from 08:00 to 15:00.

Prudac

Tolweg 13, 1681 ND Zwaagdijk

Viktoriia Taranenko | viktoriiataranenko@prudac.com

Open Monday to Friday from 08:00 to 16:00.

Suntory Flowers Europe

Weteringweg 3-A, 2155 MV Leimuiderbrug

Francesca Lanzillotta | f.lanzillotta@suntoryflowerseurope.com

Open Monday to Thursday from 08:00 to 16:00.

Syngenta Flowers | Floranova

Cornelis Kuinweg 28A, 1619PE Andijk

Gerard Werink | gerard.werink@syngenta.com

Open Monday to Thursday from 08:00 to 17:30 and Friday from 08:00 to 15:00.

Takii Europe

Hoofdweg 19, 1424PC De Kwakel

Register online here: takii.eu/events/dutch-spring-trials/

Open Monday to Thursday from 08:00 to 17:00.