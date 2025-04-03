8 Breeders Present Novelties at Dutch Spring Trials

During the Dutch Spring Trials, traditionally held during the first week of May, eight breeders in North-Holland are showcasing their latest novelty assortments to growers, retailers and industry peers. These so-called pack trials present a great opportunity to review the latest pot and bedding plant developments while discussing potential business collaborations with the breeders.
Visits Held by Appointment Only
ABZ Seeds, Benary, Hem Genetics, PanAmerican Seed, Prudac, Suntory Flowers Europe, Syngenta Flowers/Floranova and Takii Europe will be opening their greenhouses to visitors from Monday 28th of April until Friday 2nd of May. Visits are held by appointment only. Interested visitors are kindly invited to schedule an appointment through the contact persons indicated below.
Book your Appointment for the Dutch Spring Trials Now:
ABZ Seeds
Vleetweg 12, 1619 PR Andijk
Ilona Smith | ilona.smith@abz-strawberry.nl
Open Monday to Friday from 08:00 to 17:00.
Benary
Koggeweg 11-A, 1606 ML Venhuizen
Fulco Spithoven | fulco.spithoven@benary.com
Open Monday to Thursday from 08:00 to 17:00 and Friday from 08:00 to 15:00.
Hem Genetics
Hemmerbuurt 98, 1607 CL Hem
Carola Mantel | c.mantel@hemgenetics.com
Open Monday to Thursday from 08:00 to 17:00.
PanAmerican Seed
Elbaweg 35, 1607 MN Hem
Appointments are taken via the sales representatives:
Jeroen Star | jstar@panamseed.com
Sjaak Ros | sros@panamseed.com
Sylvia Rocheteau | srocheteau@panamseed.com
Hussam Naser Eddin | heddin@panamseed.com
Open Monday to Thursday from 08:00 to 17:00 and Friday from 08:00 to 15:00.
Prudac
Tolweg 13, 1681 ND Zwaagdijk
Viktoriia Taranenko | viktoriiataranenko@prudac.com
Open Monday to Friday from 08:00 to 16:00.
Suntory Flowers Europe
Weteringweg 3-A, 2155 MV Leimuiderbrug
Francesca Lanzillotta | f.lanzillotta@suntoryflowerseurope.com
Open Monday to Thursday from 08:00 to 16:00.
Syngenta Flowers | Floranova
Cornelis Kuinweg 28A, 1619PE Andijk
Gerard Werink | gerard.werink@syngenta.com
Open Monday to Thursday from 08:00 to 17:30 and Friday from 08:00 to 15:00.
Takii Europe
Hoofdweg 19, 1424PC De Kwakel
Register online here: takii.eu/events/dutch-spring-trials/
Open Monday to Thursday from 08:00 to 17:00.