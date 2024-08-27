8 Essential Tips to Boost Your Grandparent’s Day Flower Sales

Celebrated the first Sunday after Labor Day, Grandparents Day honors grandparents for their love, wisdom, and support. Of course, there’s no better way to show appreciation to grandparents than flowers! Here are eight effective marketing strategies to help you share the joy of flowers with grandparents on their special day.

1. Understand Your Audience

First, it’s essential to understand who will be buying flowers for Grandparents Day: adult children and grandchildren. Knowing this lets you create marketing messages that appeal to their emotions and make them want to buy flowers.

2. Use Storytelling for an Emotional Connection

People love stories, especially ones that touch their hearts. Share heartwarming stories of grandparents and their grandchildren on your social media pages and in your newsletters. For example, you could post a story about a grandchild who gave their grandmother flowers and how happy it made her.

To read the rest of the blog, please go to: Rio Roses/Equiflor