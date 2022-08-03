8 Hot 2022 Instagram Trends: How to Use Them to Grow Your Floral Business

When it comes to social media marketing, Instagram can be a goldmine for your floral business. How influential is Instagram? Here are a few statistics from the social media management platform, Hootsuite:

• 1.22 billion people use Instagram each month

• 59% of U.S. adults use Instagram daily

• 9 out of 10 users watch Instagram videos weekly

• 58% of users say they’re more interested in a brand after seeing it on an Instagram Story

• 44% of people use Instagram to shop weekly

To help you take full advantage of all Instagram has to offer your floral business, following are the hottest Instagram Trends for 2022.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Rio Roses / Equiflor