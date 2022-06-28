8 Simple Marketing Tips for Sparkling 4th of July Floral Sales

Can you believe the 4th of July is almost here? We can’t either! Last year, nine out of ten Americans celebrated Independence Day, and the amount spent on this holiday averages around $80. While most of the spending will be on cookouts, almost 30% will be spent on patriotic items — like red, white, and blue flowers! So, we wanted to give you a few tips you can use right now to help your customers celebrate!

Start Selling Now

People love to celebrate Independence Day, so tap into that by offering your patriotic arrangements now. And think of how to incorporate patriotic pride into your sales, like offering a promo code for tinted roses or bouquets. The key is to promote those offers everywhere, starting immediately, to capitalize on 4th of July fever. And since the holiday falls on a Monday this year, people will likely celebrate for a minimum of three full days. So, plan on extending your sales both before and after the weekend.

Design Unique Patriotic Arrangements

To help you stand out from the crowd, try out some different and creative options for your flower arrangements. Of course, you’ll have the usual tinted roses and carnations available, but why not play around with height and volume to create some sculptural arrangements? You can use delphiniums, grasses, lilies, and stock (as just a few examples) to come up with some unique, eye-catching arrangements.

