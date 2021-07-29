9 Ecommerce Trends to Know and Use in 2021

After the year we’ve all just experienced, we don’t need to tell you how vital e-commerce is to your floral business! But with so much e-commerce innovation over the past year, we wanted to make sure you were up to date. By keeping up with these top trends, you can stay ahead of your competition and ensure your future success. Here are the top nine trends for 2021:

Online Sales Are Exploding

Retail industry experts expect global e-commerce sales to increase by almost 27 percent in 2021, to $4.9 trillion. But it’s not too late to get in on this growth: Online sales are expected to hit $6.4 trillion in 2024! Customers love the convenience of online shopping, but that’s not the only reason for the unstoppable growth: improved website experiences have led to greater trust by online consumers. To tap into this trend, make sure your website is easy to navigate, secure, and customer-friendly.

COVID-19 Had a Massive Impact

There’s no denying the impact of COVID-19 on e-commerce: Customers had nowhere else to shop for many months! This forced isolation gave people time to get comfortable with the online shopping concept and helped them see how convenient it is. Plus, as many as 100,000 brick-and-mortar stores may close over the next five years due to the impact of COVID-19. Ecommerce penetration rates are forecast to increase from 15 percent in 2020 to 25 percent in 2025.

