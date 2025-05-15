9 Ways to Maximize Floral Sales for Graduation Season

Graduation season is a time of joy, pride, and unforgettable milestones. Whether it’s high school, college, or even kindergarten, families and friends are eager to honor their graduates, and flowers are one of the most popular and meaningful ways to do just that. For florists, this season presents a golden opportunity to grow sales and build community connections. Here are nine ways to make the most of it.

1. Know Your Audience

Before diving into design and promotion, it’s essential to understand your customers. Parents and loved ones are the primary buyers, but schools and student groups may also place bulk orders.

Consider the differences between high school and college grads: younger grads may love bright, trendy bouquets or playful elements, while college grads may prefer more sophisticated arrangements.

