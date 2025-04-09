9 Ways to Participate in American Flowers Week

American Flowers Week’s botanical art by Ellen Hoverkamp.

Debra Prinzing created American Flowers Week in 2015 as a community-focused floral holiday that allows and encourages participation from everyone in the floral industry — from flower seed and bulb producers to growers; from designers to retailers; from cutting garden enthusiasts to artists.

Here are the many ways you can particpate in the original American-grown floral holiday:

Share your flowers — First and foremost, this is a grassroots, social-media focused campaign that relies on everyone’s voices joined as one to shout the benefits and values of domestic flowers.
It’s simple, Take photos of your flowers — flowers and foliages that you grow, harvest or design.
Post the images to social media outlets and use #americanflowersweek #slowflowers as your tags.
Tag @myslowflowers so we can see and document your posts, too.

To learn more ways to celebrate, please visit American Flowers Week.

