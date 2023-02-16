A Behind-the-Scenes Look at Crafting the Finest Roses for Valentine’s Day

Rosaprima is offering an exclusive glimpse into the intricate and luxurious process behind crafting some of the world’s finest roses. With over three decades of industry experience, Rosaprima has refined the art of creating premium roses for special occasions. From soil preparation to our intricate post-harvesting processes, each detail matters when it comes to Rosaprima roses.

Valentine’s Day 2023

Beyond a shadow of a doubt, the Society of American Florists (SAF) has deemed Valentine’s Day as one of the most important dates in the flower industry and also their highest-grossing holiday. At Rosaprima, we understand how important Valentine’s Day is for florists and the flower industry. That’s why we have been working since October to ensure that our fields are prepared to grow the most beautiful roses for this special day. This Valentine’s Day 2023 is expected to be one of the best yet in terms of demand, and we are looking forward to making it truly memorable with the stunning roses we have carefully cultivated.

As confirmed by Florist Review, the National Retail Federation (NRF) reports that personal spending in 2022 was $175.41 per person – a noteworthy 6.5% increase from last year’s figure of $164.76. We anticipate this Valentine’s Day will be an extraordinary triumph for Rosaprima and the floral sector as a whole due to these encouraging figures.

