A Favorite Heat-Seeking Annual – Coleus

Annual flowers provide a great opportunity to color up your landscape, front porch and lanai, whether in the ground or in containers. Most Florida annuals last one season, not one year. There are both warm and cool season annuals.

I selected coleus as a favorite warm season annual that does well in central Florida. Coleus is a fast-growing plant that can reach a height and spread of 1-3 feet. Coleus has low drought tolerance. It prefers full sun and performs well in partial shade/partial sun. Propagation from cuttings is very easy.

Consider your site conditions: sun, shade or part of each; soil type; and the size of the landscape bed, then you can make good plant selection decisions. Purchasing plants first and then making these determinations later will cost you time and money.

