A Look Ahead to 2023 with Tom Smith

As growers look toward the upcoming season, they are seeing some question marks. Will the new gardeners that were gained during the pandemic keep buying plants in 2023, now that other activities are available again? Will inflationary pressures cause even long-time gardeners to spend less on plants? While nobody has a crystal ball, industry leaders have been examining consumer and economic data, adding it to their professional experience to provide an educated outlook on what this season may bring. We caught up with Tom Smith, President of Four Star Greenhouse, for his perspective.

Q: What are your expectations for Spring 2023?

TS: I think like all seasons, it’s going to depend on the weather, but I do believe that there is going to be a shortage of product. For two years in a row, you couldn’t grow enough product, and growers were increasing their orders by more than 20%. Then last year, the weather didn’t cooperate and people didn’t get out and about in comparison with what they did in previous years. But I definitely believe that if the weather breaks like it normally would, we are going to have a phenomenal spring again.

