A New Chapter in Bloom: GM Florals Co. Moves into The Original Los Angeles Flower Market

Los Angeles, California – The Original Los Angeles Flower Market is excited to welcome GM Florals Co., a trusted name in floral supplies for over 100 years to its vibrant vendor community. With over 100 years of providing top-quality floral supplies and exceptional customer service, GM Florals is moving into a new, expanded space at 738 Wall Street, Los Angeles, CA 90014.

This strategic move places GM Florals in one of the most historic and high-traffic locations within the Flower District and marks a moment of growth and renewal for both the business and the broader LA floral community.

Growing Together for Generations

Established over a century ago, GM Florals has built a reputation for excellence, serving florists, event professionals, designers, and creative entrepreneurs throughout Southern California. Known for its extensive selection of floral hard goods, tools, and supplies, GM Florals has been a trusted partner to countless floral businesses, empowering them to create with confidence and quality.

With this move, GM Florals invites you to explore their wide range of floral supplies at their new location at The Original Los Angeles Flower Market. They will focus exclusively on supplies at this time, with the possibility of offering fresh flowers in the future.

Moving Date: Monday, June 2, 2025

New Location: 738 Wall Street, Los Angeles, CA 90014

Same Phone Numbers: (213) 489-7055 & (213) 489-7050

The Original Los Angeles Flower Market invites floral professionals, designers, and customers old and new to explore GM Florals’ new home and help celebrate this exciting new addition to our market community.

About The Original Los Angeles Flower Market

The Original Los Angeles Flower Market was founded in 1919 as the American Florists’ Exchange by a group of 30 enterprising European-American growers. It operates as a cultural and commercial anchor in the Downtown LA Flower District, providing unmatched access to floral products from around the world. With over 35 member vendors, the market offers millions of fresh-cut flowers, an extensive range of greens, and a diverse inventory of floral supplies across a 55,000-square-foot main sales floor.

The Original Los Angeles Flower Market has grown into the largest and most successful wholesale flower market in the United States. It continues to thrive as a dynamic hub for floral commerce, creativity, and community connection in Southern California.

Website: https://www.originallaflowermarket.com/

Email: sonjarei@militiaconsulting.com (PR contact), marketing@thelaflowermarket.com (OLAFM contact)

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/theoriginallaflowermarket/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/theoriginallaflowermarket/