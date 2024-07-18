A Sensational July Begins With Summerific Hibiscus

Norman Winter ‘The Garden Guy’, Proven Winners Floral July 18, 2024

July is a time of vacations, and no matter whether you are going to the tropics or not, your backyard can look like an island paradise courtesy of Summerific hibiscus. There are 15 varieties to choose from, and incredibly, they are perennial from zones 4-9. That’s right, even though they look like they are from the Caribbean, they will be right at home in your garden.

A quick glance at the exquisite-looking Summerific French Vanilla (pictured on the right), and it’s not hard to see a little of that native DNA, but this is a far cry from the hibiscus in the Mississippi ditch. French Vanilla is the perfect name for this creamy white tropical-looking flower. The creamy white ruffled wavy texture and the burgundy eye are a floral portrait of unbelievable beauty. I dare say there is not a white tropical hibiscus that can match its elegance.

