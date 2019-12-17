A Who’s Who of Flower Organizations at World Floral Expo 2020

Jet Fresh Flower Distributors at World Floral Expo 2020

Jet Fresh Flower Distributors returns to World Floral Expo in New York with a fresh booth design to showcase their fresh-cut and preserved flowers from Miami.

Over the years, they have revealed a different booth idea that keeps visitors wondering what’s next. Last year, they showcased their “Living In Color” theme: a quad-view exhibit featuring color-blocked rooms where the decor and flowers were all monochromatic. Using color strategically, the rooms were designed to convey the feelings they evoke.

“This was an attention-grabbing effort cleverly pulled off by a floral team known to think big,” said E. Shaunn Alderman for Produce Business.

“For retailers, this extreme approach might be too intense – no blue toilets in the floral department – but the merchandising effort for this show paid off in numerous ways including the inspiration of many Instagram posts. Jet Fresh set out to have fun and inspire floral purchases.”

Jet Fresh Flower Distributors, a family-owned and operated wholesale importer, distributor, and now grower supplies an unparalleled range of cut flowers for wholesale and events around the world. They’re known for creating eye-catching booths that are conceptualized and designed entirely in-house.

In 2017 they featured the Rose Roulette, an interactive casino made out of fresh-cut and preserved roses. And in 2016, they displayed a hippy, psychedelic floral theme which included a custom spinning prize wheel made with fresh-cut flowers, and accompanied with a real Volkswagen Bus decorated in flowers.

There’s no limit to what Jet Fresh is willing to exhibit at World Floral Expo. Each year they’re driven to create something different that will ignite the floral industry.

“Our mission is to inspire, spark some creativity, to stand out and invite people in,” said Ryan Black, Marketing Director.

See Jet Fresh Flower Distributors at Booth 2012.

Learn more at JetFreshFlowers.com



Hilverda de Boer at World Floral Expo 2020.

Hilverda De Boer is one of The Netherlands’ oldest, largest and most innovative exporter of cut flowers. With that, the specific logistical needs of our customers and the world in which they operate no longer hold any secrets for us. Since 1909 we have been successfully active in a market that is constantly changing. By listening to what moves our clients, we are able to continuously improve our services.

We have a team of experts strategically placed in every region of the US who are always ready to assist you with Dutch precision, top quality product and flexibility. They are available to walk you through the process from becoming a client to arranging your delivery. We source the best products from the top farms across the globe and import them directly to our clients across the states. We avoid time-consuming storage in America which allows us to guarantee the freshness of our flowers. We have a network of air, truck and fed ex options that allows our product to reach almost any destination across the US.

All of our product offerings from every country can be found on-line at www.webshop.hilverdadeboer.com. Let us color your world.

Booth: 4009

Flowers from Mexico at World Floral Expo 2020!

A branch of Amerilink International, Flowers >From Mexico initially began promoting Mexico grown flowers and greens in 2004 offering birds of paradise and eucalyptus.

In 2010 a buying office was established in Tenancingo to source as many products as available from both large and small growers throughout Mexico. We presently work with over 30 growers for our weekly consolidated shipments to New York (by truck), Miami and Chicago (by airfreight). This logistics setup allows us to reach flower buyers all across the US.

Be sure to stop by their booth #3017 at the World Floral Expo in New York March 25-27, at the Javits Center to learn more.

More Info:

Flowers From Mexcio

www.flowersfrommexico.com

Booth: 3017