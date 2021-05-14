AAS Winners that Won the Gold!

What does it mean to be an AAS Gold Medal Winner?

All-America Selections launched in 1932 as a way for home gardeners to learn which new varieties of flowers and vegetables have superior garden performance. To do so, those new varieties were trialed by volunteer judges at various companies and universities across North America.

The mission of All America Selections:

“To promote new garden varieties with superior garden performance judged in impartial trials in North America.”

In 1933 the first AAS Winners were announced

AAS Winners have been introduced to the public every year thereafter.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: All-America Selections