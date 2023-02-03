Above All Flowers and New Bloom Solutions Will Join Forces With Black Girl Florists

Miami, Florida – Above All Flowers and New Bloom Solutions (AAF and NBS) just announced a collaboration with Black Girls Florists, which strengthens their mission of supporting small businesses and provides another platform to give space to all the voices in the flower industry.

“We want to help the flower industry innovate, connect, and bloom and one way to do it is by supporting floral industry initiatives, collaborations, and opportunities that go hand in hand with our mission”, said Sahid Nahim, co-founder of Above All Flowers and New Bloom Solutions.

This partnership between Above All Flowers & New Bloom Solutions and Black Girls Florists will roll out the initiative called “The Bloom Crew”. The first step will entail one of their members being a guest blogger once a month. These blogs will then be shared widely, posted on the NBS website, and shared with other bloggers nationwide. If you are a florist or a floral designer who is interested in applying and being a part of “The Bloom Crew”, please let us know and send an email to pm@newbloomsolutions.com.

The next step will be an influencer program where 2–5 florists in their group will be selected and sent flowers from NBS network farms and growers.

“We are thrilled to be collaborating with Black Girls Florist, an initiative that supports black-owned florists in the United States. We at New Bloom Solutions believe that supporting small businesses is crucial and this is something that will benefit the entire industry. Supporting black-owned organizations is something we truly believe in.” said Sahid Nahim, co-founder of Above All Flowers and New Bloom Solutions. Valerie Crisostomo, President and CEO of Black Girl Florists, expressed her thoughts, saying, “Working with companies that make it a priority to promote Black women in floral design is key in driving inclusivity and representation in the floral industry. This collaboration will make it possible for people to get to know us and our work in this field. Our partnership with Above All Flowers and New Bloom Solutions is a step in that direction and we are very excited!”

About Above All Flowers and New Bloom Solutions

Above All Flowers and New Bloom Solutions help customers create a competitive advantage by connecting them to the different sectors of the industry and to the services and solutions they require, such as Website Development, SEO, Brand Awareness, Advertisement, Market Facilitation, Product Sourcing, Consulting, Advisory Services, and more. We hold our service providers accountable by holding them to four pillars: logistics, customer service, quality, and fair business practices.

About Black Girls Florists

Black Girl Florists is a space for Black women in floristry. This is a space for us to connect and grow. In this community we are able to develop our businesses and talent, all the while connecting with other Black florists and sharing with the community. Our pillars are community and collaboration, as we champion Black women in the floral industry. We started by hosting an online listing on our website where people can find a Black woman florist to shop with and support in their local area. This list includes over 200 Black–owned floral businesses and has been viewed over 32,000 times!

Our goal is to build relationships with vendors and companies to provide resources to the women in our organization.

We look forward to hosting our 2nd annual Black Girl Florist Conference in April of 2023! This will be a time of designing, education, and best of all networking and building relationships.