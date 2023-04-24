Achieving Sustainability Certification in Guatemala

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Dümmen Orange is on track with sustainability certification for its production sites worldwide. Last year, five sites in four countries were added to the list of fully certified companies. The global leader in the floricultural industry wants all its production sites to be fully certified to Floriculture Sustainability Initiative (FSI) standards by January 2025 and is using the industry accepted MPS certification to achieve this. Dümmen Orange expects to complete the certification process before that deadline.

During CAST 2023, a representative from MPS presented Dümmen Orange leadership with official certification awards for both of its farms in Guatemala. Oro Farms, located in El Jocotillo, and Antigua Flowers, located in Alotenango, received their MPS-Socially Qualified certification to go along with their previous MPS-ABC and MPS-GAP certifications.

“We have a long-standing cooperation with Dümmen Orange on measuring and certifying their sustainability efforts,” said MPS area manager Arthij van der Veer. “Earning the MPS-Socially Qualified certification in Guatemala at both of the company’s production sites really highlights the importance of sustainability and displays the commitment of everyone on the farms and within their global operation.”

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Dümmen Orange