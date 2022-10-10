Add a Little More Sparkle to the Season With Monrovia Plants

Azusa, California – Monrovia varieties are decked out for the holidays this season with a limited-edition pot wrap. The stylish crimson wrap means each plant is wrapped and ready to deliver just a little more to your gift list or holiday décor.

“We wanted to do something special for the holidays that make it easier to give plants as gifts,” says Katie Tamony, chief marketing officer at Monrovia. “These festive wraps make our plants ready to gift immediately. The real gift is the unique and unexpected plants that go beyond the traditional holiday varieties. Living trees and plants celebrate our connection to nature, and they deliver a gift that lasts well beyond your New Year celebrations.”

Look for these wrapped and ready plants at your local garden center starting in October. Here are a few of our favorite choices for the season.

Culinary Plants

Monrovia’s unique culinary plants make the perfect gift for the foodie on your list or a wonderful décor item in your own kitchen! Mountain Pepper (pictured above) is on point with its stunning green foliage and rich, red stems. The leaves of this unique Monrovia exclusive can be added to foods that need a spicy, peppery punch.

Beautifully shaped Rosemary topiary trees or a Barbeque Rosemary plant bring life and flavor into the kitchen, while Little Ragu® Sweet Bay offers shiny, green foliage that accents the red Monrovia pot wraps. These herbs make an excellent host and hostess gift from Thanksgiving right through the holidays. A true gift that keeps on giving, they can be used as houseplants in the winter then brought outside next spring.

Living Trees and Decorative Plants

Welcoming more guests may mean you need more than just one traditional holiday tree. Living plants bring a sense of style and upscale décor to the holidays. Choose stunning evergreens that can be enjoyed indoors for the season or outside in containers, then planted in the spring garden. Start fall containers with the glowing-yellow foliage of Golden Duke® Eastern Hemlock (pictured). This bright evergreen is perfect for fall designs that transition through the new year.

Petite PillarTM Dwarf Boxwood (pictured) serves as a living holiday tree with shiny leaves that reflect light. Decorative topiaries, including selections crafted with Emerald Colonnade® Holly add seasonal interest to front entryways and sidewalk gardens. Gold Coast® English Holly offers the must-have holiday foliage and Cherry BerriesTM Wintergreen adds the perfect touch for holiday contain er plantings.

Houseplants

Give a gift that will last well beyond the holidays with larger size Monrovia houseplants. Stunning varieties create a statement for home decorating and create just a bit more wow factor for gift giving. Watermelon Peperomia features glossy green leaves with silvery, ribbon accents. The dark and dramatic leaves of Melany Rubber Plant bring unexpected color to décor, and Triostar Stromanthe is ready for the holidays with green, cream, and burgundy foliage.

Visit Monrovia.com or your local garden center for more holiday gift and décor ideas. You’re sure to find something special for everyone on your list.

Watch our Pursuit of Beauty video or access our 2023 Distinctive Plants Guide for more inspiration.

About Monrovia

Inspired by the beauty of plants, gardens, and landscapes everywhere, Harry E. Rosedale, Sr. founded Monrovia in 1926 to be a premier grower of shrubs and trees. Monrovia collaborates with plant breeders around the world to introduce improved plant varieties to North America. Monrovia plants flourish once planted to beautify gardens and landscapes. Please visit Monrovia.com to learn more.