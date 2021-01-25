AFE Celebrates 60 Years of Providing For the Floral Future

Alexandria, Virginia – The American Floral Endowment (AFE) is excited to announce the celebration of its 60th anniversary in 2021. AFE is the leading charitable organization supporting floral and horticulture advances and growth through scientific research, scholarship and internship programs, and educational grant funding to support and provide for all segments of the industry.

AFE will kick off a full year of success stories, acknowledgments, and events, giving special recognition to those who have financially supported the Endowment, benefitted from funded programs, and volunteered their time and talents toward its 60 years of success.



The Endowment is currently funding 12 research projects and over 30 annual scholarships totaling over $800,000 in research initiatives, educational grants, scholarships, and internships. Every donation helps support these important programs now and into the future.



Says Laura Shinall, AFE’s Board Chairman, “An organization, no matter how well designed, is only as good as the people who collectively contribute toward its goals. During this landmark year, we’d like to invite the entire industry to join us as we celebrate the Endowment’s accomplishments. We also invite everyone to contribute in order to help us continue the good work we started 60 years ago!”

For 2021, in honor of the 60th anniversary, the AFE Board has established a new fundraising initiative, calling on all industry members to make an annual pledge of $60 per month/year to help support the important programs that are benefitting so many. “For the cost of a modest floral arrangement, every industry member has the opportunity to really make a difference,” says Shinall. Your charitable donation supports ongoing floral industry programs and is fully tax-deductible.

Join in the Celebration! Visit endowment.org/60th Anyone who gives $60 in support of our 60th Anniversary will receive a commemorative t-shirt noting the 60th Anniversary.

#AFEandMe – New Campaign! SHARE YOUR AFE STORY WITH US at www.endowment.org/60th Calling AFE supporters, volunteers, and scholarship, research, or grant recipients!Have you or your organization been the recipient of an AFE scholarship or research grant? How has it progressed the industry forward? Are you a current or past volunteer for the American Floral Endowment? How has it affected you and your future in the industry?Are you or your company a financial supporter of the AFE? What have you witnessed as the Endowment’s greatest success?Would you like to recognize a special volunteer or a specific donor who you believe has impacted the industry in a significant way? Tell us the story!“There are so many inspirational stories to tell,” says AFE’s Executive Director Debi Chedester. “In just the past decade, I’ve watched students receiving scholarships and internship opportunities, grow into passionate young professionals making a real difference in our industry. We’re excited to share these and other success stories in 2021 as we celebrate our first 60 years.” Questions? Contact Karin Krause, Manager of Communications & Outreach at [email protected] or call 703-838-5202.

About American Floral Endowment

The American Floral Endowment is a nonprofit organization dedicated to advancing the floriculture and horticulture industry through funding research, educational grants and scholarships. Since 1961, more than $16 million has been funded in research and educational projects, and more than $3 million has been funded in scholarships and internships designed to attract and retain the future leaders of the industry. To learn more about AFE or how you can support floriculture programs, visit www.endowment.org.