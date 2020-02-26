AFE Launches Career Center for the Floral Industry

ALEXANDRIA, VA – This American Floral Endowment (AFE) has launched a new industry-wide Career Center (https://AFEcareercenter.com) to connect floral industry employers with job seekers, students, and other professionals pursuing careers in the floriculture and horticulture fields.

Within the new AFE Career Center’s intuitive platform, powered by YM Careers, employers can easily post job opportunities, screen and manage applications, and access a resume database of targeted candidates. Job seekers will find it equally easy to post their resume and search for jobs and/or internships that match their skills and interests. The platform is completely mobile-responsive ― users can access it anytime, anywhere.

“Finding qualified, dedicated employees is one of the greatest challenges facing the floriculture industry. The Endowment maintains close connections with students, young professionals, floral businesses, and horticulture professionals, so it seemed a natural fit to provide a career-focused online community,” said Executive Director Debi Chedester.

Capabilities for the new career platform include:

Post job openings, internships, and other opportunities with a focus on floriculture and horticulture.

A searchable resume bank to make it even easier for employers and researchers to find the talent they need

Free career development tools for job seekers

Search features that enable students, young professionals, and other job seekers to save job searches and receive email notifications when new matches are found.



“We see the AFE Career Center as the place where professionals and employers from all segments of the floral industry connect. We want it to be the hub where talent meets opportunity” said AFE Board Chairman Jim Daly of Smithers-Oasis/Floralife.

The AFE Career Center is accessible to job seekers free of charge; employers pay a fee to post positions. AFE is offering employers a special 25% discount on new 30-day job postings through March 31 when they enter coupon code MARCH2020 at checkout.



Visit the career center now to get started on posting open positions, internships, or other opportunities.



THE AMERICAN FLORAL ENDOWMENT

The American Floral Endowment (AFE) is the floral industry’s charitable organization funding research, grants, and scholarships/internships in floriculture and environmental horticulture. Proceeds from the AFE Career Center will be used in support of AFE’s mission.



ABOUT YM CAREERS

YM Careers (www.communitybrands.com/products/ym-careers) is a leading provider of job boards, career resources, and career events to nonprofit organizations.