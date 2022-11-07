AFE Launches New Career Center Campaign

The American Floral Endowment (AFE) is launching a new campaign promoting the AFE Career Center and is encouraing all job-seekers interested in a career in the floral or horticulture industry to upload their resume.

The AFE Career Center, established in 2020, is designed to connect employers with job seekers, students, and other professionals pursuing careers in the floral industry. It offers valuable online career insights, resources, and industry guides that can help direct job seekers to a career path suited to their individual strengths and interests.



Current and future job-seekers are encouraged to upload their resume before December 31, 2022. Industry participation is needed and all industry members should feel free to share this important resource with their networks. As an additional incentive, three individuals who upload their resume before Dec. 31 will receive an Amazon gift card valued at $25, $35, or $50.

“As the AFE Career Center grows and expands, it can easily connect thousands of qualified candidates with employers,” Debi Chedester, AFE Executive Director said. “This is more than just a job board. It’s purpose is not only to serve the floral community but also to provide as many resources as possible to individuals who are hoping for a future in this industry.”



With only two years of activity, the AFE Career Center has seen a steady increase in engagement with over 110,000 job views every month and nearly 2,000 job postings. Job postings range from internships to leadership positions, including positions at all experience and education levels.

Any individual in the market for new career opportunities should take advantage of the tools and resources within the portal. The floriculture industry is diverse and growing and prospects reach far beyond the expected floral design or grower-related jobs.



It’s never too early for individuals to upload their resume. With the help of the AFE Career Center, job seekers can expand their resources, streamline job searches, find opportunities, and discover a variety of promising career choices.



Feel free to download and share the ad (seen right) by right-clicking on the image and clicking “Save As” to use for promotion and/or on social media.

