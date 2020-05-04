AFE: Three Flower Promoting Events this Week

We know…It’s a crazy week leading up to Mother’s Day. We wouldn’t contact you if we didn’t have some great resources to share! Download free ready-to-use graphics to use the entire week leading up to Mother’s Day.

Click the links below and use on your social media, emails and other promotions this week.

Tuesday, May 5th is Giving Tuesday Now, a national day of giving to spread unity in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. To help jump start your Mother’s Day sales, we’ve launched Give Flowers on GivingTuesdayNow to encourage everyone to give flowers to provide a little joy and happiness during this time.

Wednesday, May 6th is National Nurses Day – where would we be without our nurses? Promote Nurses Day to show appreciation for all they do, the lives they save, and to say thank you for all of their heroic efforts.

Mother’s Day, Sunday, May 10th – During this time of social distancing, flowers can play such an important part in sending love to moms everywhere. But you already knew that! Create messaging to go along with these images sending them to your website.

You’ll also find several “Everyday” messages. Download as few or as many images as you’d like. It’s our way of helping you promote the power of flowers while you navigate through these challenging times. Thank YOU for all you do, and for sharing the joy and emotional benefits flowers to all.

We wish you much success this week, and into the future.