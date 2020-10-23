AFE’s Awarded Educational Grants for 2020

The American Floral Endowment is pleased to announce that 16 organizations will receive funding through our 2020-2021 Educational Grants.

This year’s list includes 5 new programs in addition to continued funding for 11 ongoing programs. The funding will support educational training, conference program support, and industry resources for floral industry members, students, and faculty.

Through AFE’s Educational Grants programs, organizations, universities, or industry groups can apply for grant funding or sponsorships from the Endowment. Every organization that AFE supports provides an important resource or program that is vital to the advancement and success of the floral industry.

The Annual Educational Grants prioritize programs that are wide-reaching and those that aim to bring young professionals to our industry. Weight is also placed on educational programs that help industry members grow and those that help identify and solve industry needs and challenges.

Congratulations to the following organizations and programs receiving funding in 2020! AFE is proud to support your ongoing efforts to grow and develop the floral industry.

Newly Funded Projects:

Kansas State University: Developing Digital Horticulture Teaching Resources

Mississippi State University: Aerobic Mound Composting of Fresh Cut Floral Waste

Mobil Floral Lab: CUBA

National Alliance of Floral Associations Annual Meeting

Texas State Florists’ Associations: TSFA Educating Educators

Continued Funding:

America In Bloom Symposium

American Institute of Floral Designers: Bringing FFA to AIFD

American Society for Horticultural Sciences: Seeing Your Professional Future Coming into Focus

Clemson University: STEM It Up Program

E-Gro Alert and Webinars

Great Lakes Floral Expo

National Floriculture Forum

Seed Your Future: National Movement to Promote Horticulture

The University of Kentucky and North Carolina State: Nutrient Monitoring Portal

University of Florida: Greenhouse Training Online Course Development and Delivery

Wisconsin & Upper Michigan Florists Association Annual Convention

In addition to the mentioned Educational Grants, AFE also administers programs that support floriculture research, scholarships, and internship programs. Visit endowment.org for more information, or to make a contribution to support these programs.

About American Floral Endowment

The American Floral Endowment is a nonprofit organization dedicated to advancing the floriculture and horticulture industry through funding research, educational grants and scholarships. Since 1961, more than $16 million has been funded in research and educational projects, and more than $3 million has been funded in scholarships and internships designed to attract and retain the future leaders of the industry. To learn more about AFE or how you can support floriculture programs, visit www.endowment.org.