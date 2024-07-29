AIFD Announces “Designs of the Decades” Competition to Celebrate 60th Anniversary

Sacramento, California — In celebration of its 60th anniversary, the American Institute of Floral Designers (AIFD), in collaboration with the AIFD Foundation, is thrilled to announce an exciting year-long floral design competition: the “Designs of the Decades Competition.” This unique series of contests will kick off on August 1, 2024, with the inaugural decade, the one in which AIFD was formed, The 1960’s.

Each competition in the series will pay homage to a different decade of AIFD’s illustrious history and the evolution of the floral industry. The “Designs of the Decades” competition is open to all floral designers and enthusiasts, inviting participants to unleash their creativity and commemorate the artistry that has shaped the floral world over the years.

Each of the six competitions will declare a winner who will receive a General Registration to the 2025 AIFD “Reflection” Symposium in Palm Springs, California. The Symposium will serve as the stage for these talented designers to vie for the prestigious “Designs of the Decades Cup” and other fabulous prizes.

For complete competition rules and to submit your entry, please visit https://aifd.org/design-of-the-decades/

Celebrate with us as we journey through decades of floral design excellence and innovation. Join the AIFD community in this extraordinary tribute to creativity, history, and the future of floral artistry.

Entry Periods:

The 1960’s: August 1, 2024, 1:00 p.m. EST – September 1, 2024, 11:59 p.m. PT

August 1, 2024, 1:00 p.m. EST – September 1, 2024, 11:59 p.m. PT The 1970’s: September 15, 2024, 1:00 p.m. EST – October 15, 2024, 11:59 p.m. PT

September 15, 2024, 1:00 p.m. EST – October 15, 2024, 11:59 p.m. PT The 1980’s: November 1, 2024, 1:00 p.m. EST – December 1, 2024, 11:59 p.m. PT

November 1, 2024, 1:00 p.m. EST – December 1, 2024, 11:59 p.m. PT The 1990’s: January 1, 2025, 1:00 p.m. EST – January 30, 2025, 11:59 p.m. PT

January 1, 2025, 1:00 p.m. EST – January 30, 2025, 11:59 p.m. PT The 2000’s: February 28, 2025, 1:00 p.m. EST – March 28, 2025, 11:59 p.m. PT

February 28, 2025, 1:00 p.m. EST – March 28, 2025, 11:59 p.m. PT The 2010’s: April 18, 2025, 1:00 p.m. EST – May 19, 2025, 11:59 p.m. PT

About AIFD

The American Institute of Floral Designers (AIFD®) is a nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting and advancing the art of floral design. With a prestigious membership of accomplished floral designers, educators, and industry professionals, AIFD sets the standard of excellence in the industry. Through educational programs, networking, and events, AIFD provides a platform for floral designers to showcase their creativity, learn from experts, and connect with peers. For more information, please visit www.aifd.org