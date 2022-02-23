AIPH Announces International Horticultural Expo Conference in Dubai

For the first time since before the pandemic, on 7 March 2022, organisers from forthcoming AIPH approved International Horticultural Expos will be presenting their progress reports in person at the Crowne Plaza Hotel, Dubai, UAE.

International Horticultural Expos are beautiful events that showcase nature, are enjoyed by millions of visitors, and leave environmentally positive legacies for the host city’s residents. The International Association of Horticultural Producers (AIPH) has a mandate agreed by the 1928 Paris Convention and subsequent protocols. Since 1960, International Horticultural Expos have been approved and regulated by AIPH – International Association of Horticultural Producers. A gallery of these Expos can be viewed online https://aiph.org/expos/history/

This Expo Conference in Dubai is an excellent opportunity to learn more about upcoming International Horticultural Expos as well as hosting or being involved with an International Horticultural Expo and network with Expo organisers, city representatives interested in hosting an expo, urban developers, AIPH members, NGOs, international city and environmental organisations and suppliers to major events.

Millions are spent developing these international spectacles that can stimulate the development of entire cities and transform the international reputation of hosting regions. Each Exhibition attracts many international participants and millions of visitors and lasts up to six months, with sites ranging from the smallest of 25 hectares to the largest of 500 hectares or more. Every Expo is carefully regulated, steered, and monitored by AIPH.

Progress reports will be from the following AIPH-Approved Expos

From now until 2027 AIPH has approved the following Expos in the Netherlands, United Arab Emirates, Japan, Turkey, South Korea, China, Italy and Thailand.

A1 World Horticultural Expos

Expo 2022 Floriade (the Netherlands)

14 April – 9 October 2022.

Theme – Growing Green Cities

Expo 2023 Doha (Qatar)

2 October 2023 – 28 March 2024

Theme – Green Desert, Better Environment

World Horticultural Exhibition 2027 Yokohama (Japan)

March – September 2027

Theme – Scenery of the Future for Happiness

B International Horticultural Exhibitions

Expo 2021 Hatay (Turkey)

1 April–30 June 2022

Theme: Garden of Civilisations

Expo 2023 Kahramanmaraş (Turkey)

23 April–31 October 2023

Theme: Nature-Friendly City and Sensitivity

Suncheon Bay International Garden Expo 2023 (South Korea)

22 April–22 October 2023

Theme: The Garden of the Earth

International Horticultural Exhibition Chengdu 2024 (China)

26 April-28 October 2024

Theme: City in parks and life in poetries

Expo İzmir 2026 (Turkey)

1 May-31 October 2026

Theme: Living in Harmony

C International Horticultural Show

Euroflora 2022 (Italy)

23 April until 8 May 2022

Theme: Voyage of Rare Beauty

AIPH Global Partnerships – Together for Tomorrow

At the International Horticultural Expo Conference in March, AIPH will unveil its new Global Expo Partnership programme to stimulate sustainability, raise the profile of horticulture, and provide investment in future Expos.

The presentation will outline the benefits to Expos and the opportunities for potential partners. By establishing long term partnerships, we anticipate attracting large-scale players actively involved in solving the challenges our planet is facing today to preserve its green for future generations.

For more information on this event, visit our website https://aiph.org/event/aiph-expo-conference/

International Association of Horticultural Producers (AIPH)

Since 1948, AIPH has united horticultural producers in an international community that thrives to this day. AIPH strives to reignite and uphold an appreciation of plants that we believe is a basic human instinct. We support the work of grower associations globally and together we champion a prosperous industry, growing plants that enhance lives, advance societies, and sustain our planet, for this generation and the next. AIPH is the approving body of Horticultural Expos: major world events lasting up to six months and covering areas from 25 to 500 hectares. Expos create gardens, pavilions, events, and attractions that delight visitors. Expos in Europe typically attract 2-4 million visitors and Expos in Asia, like Expo 2019 Beijing, can reach up to 10 million. AIPH is proud to have approved and supported more than 50 International Horticultural Exhibitions since 1960, and there are ten on the calendar till 2027.