AIPH Announces Second World Ornamental Horticulture Summit

The second World Ornamental Horticulture Summit, organised by the International Association of Horticultural Producers (AIPH), will take place on 28th September 2022 in Almere, the Netherlands, as part of the 74th AIPH Annual Congress.

Following the success of the inaugural World Ornamental Horticulture Summit in 2019 in Beijing, the second Summit invites professionals from around the world to the AIPH-approved Expo 2022 Floriade Amsterdam Almere to discover the future of horticulture in the digital age.

With a theme of ‘Influencing change in a digital world’, the 2022 Summit will bring together experts from the horticultural industry to discuss: how new media and digital marketing can be utilised to drive sales; how social media can influence the supply chain; and how the industry can prepare for a new world of consumer power.

Keynote speaker Domingo Iucide, CEO of Brainpull Digital Agency in Italy, will give a talk on ‘Marketing in the digital era’. In this talk, he will explore how digital communications and technology can be used to create value and increase profitability, finding new ways to sell B2B and new ways to influence the end consumer. This dynamic and interactive presentation will inspire the industry with a glimpse of the future.

Additionally, the Summit will hear from social media influencers, including Darryl Cheng (@HousePlantJournal) and Michael Perry (@mr_plantgeek). These influencers will offer their perspective on the power of social media, how to maintain the audience’s interest, and how growers can benefit from working with digital professionals.

Confirmed speakers and panellists include:

Domingo Iucide, CEO of Brainpull digital agency, Italy

Jan van Dam, CEO of Dutch Flower Group, the Netherlands

Justin Hancock, Brand Marketing, Costa Farms, USA

Darryl Cheng, Social Media Influencer, USA

Michael Perry (aka Mr Plant Geek), Social Media Influencer, UK

Dr. Tosca Ferber-Koevoets, Research Director at Dümmen Orange, the Netherlands

Marco van der Sar, Chairman of the Flower Council, the Netherlands

Steven van Schilfgaarde, CEO of Royal FloraHolland, the Netherlands

Commenting on the Summit, AIPH Secretary General, Tim Briercliffe said: “With this summit we are attempting to see how the digital world is going to change the ornamental horticulture industry. How will we market our products in 2032, how will we interact with customer and what can we do now to make sure our products have their rightful place in the lives of the customers of tomorrow.”

For more information about the AIPH World Ornamental Horticulture Summit, visit https://aiph.org/event/world-ornamental-horticulture-summit-2022/