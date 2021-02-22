AIPH announces Virtual International Expo Conference on 16 March

With a mandate agreed by international convention, the International Association of Horticultural Producers (AIPH), has been approving and regulating International Horticultural Expos, since 1960.

The AIPH Virtual Expo Conference on 16 March presents an excellent opportunity to learn more about hosting or being involved with our major horticultural events and to network with expo organisers, city representatives interested in hosting an expo, urban developers, AIPH members, NGOs, international city and environmental organisations and suppliers to major events.

Millions are spent on developing these international spectacles that can have the ability to stimulate the development of entire cities and transform the international reputation of hosting regions. Each exhibition attracts many international participants and millions of visitors, lasts up to six months, with sites ranging from 25 to 500 hectares in size. Every Expo is carefully regulated, steered, and monitored by AIPH.

The period from now until 2027 alreadyincludes AIPH approved expos in China, Turkey, Qatar, the Netherlands, South Korea, and Japan with more to be approved in upcoming meetings. The following Expos will be submitting their progress reports on the 16 March.

The World Horticultural Expos include Expo 2022 Floriade (the Netherlands); Expo 2023 Doha (Qatar) and World Horticultural Exhibition 2027 Yokohama (Japan).

The International Horticultural Exhibitions include 2021 Yangzhou (China); Expo 2021 Hatay (Turkey); Expo 2023 Kahramanmaraş (Turkey) and Suncheon Bay International Garden Expo (South Korea).

There will also be news about Expos going through the approval process including: International Horticultural Exhibition Chengdu 2024 (China) and Expo İzmir 2026 (Turkey).

There will also be progress news from the organisers of the International Horticultural Show Euroflora 2022.

The ongoing impact of safety measures against coronavirus means that rather than a physical international conference, we shall be using the multi-faceted Hopin platform to host this online international event where delegates from around the world can meeting real time.

We are very grateful to our Gold Sponsors IGMPR (creators of themed floral and horticultural attractions) and PERA Event (specialising in major event management) for their support of the conference. These companies are also a AIPH Preferred Partners. IGMPR Director Ibo Gulsen, will be giving a presentation about creating a unique floral event within your Expo.

Registration is free and you will be able to network with delegates and sponsors starting from 7am (GMT), and all from the safety of your home office device.

AIPH extends its appreciation to AGES (Association of Global Event Suppliers), Major Events International, Biophilic Cities and media partners HOST CITY and FloraCulture International magazine.

AIPH Secretary General, Mr Tim Briercliffe, comments, “We are delighted to welcome our Expo organisers and all delegates to the AIPH Expo Conference. AIPH approved expos are beautiful events, which are enjoyed by millions of visitors wherever they are staged. Cities around the world are looking to further develop their green credentials and urban spaces, as well as driving the appreciation and benefits of plants and flowers in the built environment. In addition to seeing the interesting progress of our approved Expos, attendees will be able to network with delegates and learn more about how staging an International Horticultural Expos can bring great benefits to the host city, not just during the Expo itself, but for years to come.”

For more information on this event, visit our International Expo Conference.

International Association of Horticultural Producers (AIPH)

Since 1948, AIPH has united horticultural producers in an international community that thrives to this day. AIPH strives to reignite and uphold an appreciation of plants that we believe is a basic human instinct. We support the work of grower associations globally and together we champion a prosperous industry, growing plants that enhance lives, advance societies, and sustain our planet, for this generation and the next. AIPH is the approving body of Horticultural Expos: major world events lasting up to six months and covering areas from 25 to 500 hectares. Expos create gardens, pavilions, events, and attractions that delight visitors. Expos in Europe typically attract 2-4 million visitors and Expos in Asia, like Expo 2019 Beijing, can reach up to 10 million. AIPH is proud to have approved and supported more than 50 International Horticultural Exhibitions since 1960, and there are ten on the calendar till 2027.