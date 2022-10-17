AIPH Announces Winning Cities for the AIPH World Green City Awards 2022

AIPH is proud to announce the Winners of the AIPH World Green City Awards 2022. The announcement of the 6 Category Winners and the Grand Winner was made at a dedicated Awards ceremony which took place at a special gala dinner at the IUCN Leaders Forum in the Self-Governing Province of Jeju, Republic of Korea on 14th October 2022.

The most prestigious award of the Inaugural 2022 edition, the Grand Winner, was presented to the city who was voted by the Jury to demonstrate the highest capacity for influence, replicability, and scope to inspire change in their entry. In making their decision, members of the Jury were invited to consider the following question:

“The AIPH World Green City Awards 2022 enables winning cities achieve greater recognition for their inspiring initiatives – in light of this, which entry do you feel may have the biggest transformational impact?”

It is AIPH’s great honour and privilege to present the award for the Grand Winner of the AIPH World Green City Awards 2022 to:

The City of Hyderabad, India for their entry titled “Green Garland to the State of Telangana”

On behalf of the network of partners for the AIPH World Green City Awards 2022, AIPH congratulates the City of Hyderabad for receiving this incredible accolade!

View the case study of the Grand Winner here.

“AIPH celebrates this fantastic achievement for the City of Hyderabad. We are proud to showcase their inspiring urban greening work. With this global recognition, we can confidently say that Hyderabad is a world leader in nature-oriented approaches to city design, form, and function,” says Mr. Tim Briercliffe, Secretary General, AIPH. “The innovation, ambition, and inspiring action demonstrated in the City’s entry leaves a powerful legacy for other cities from around the world to aspire to.”

The Grand Winner was selected from the list of six Category Winners, who each took home the trophies in recognition of their achievement. AIPH and partners proudly present the six Category Winners as follows:

Living Green for Biodiversity:

Reverdecer Bogotá, Bogota D.C, Colombia

Living Green for Climate Change:

Mexico City’s Environmental and Climate Change Program, Mexico City, Mexico

Living Green for Health and Wellbeing:

Transforming degraded land into Urban Micro Parks, City of Fortaleza, Brazil

Living Green for Water:

The Phytotechnology Stations at the Montréal Botanical Garden / Space for Life, City of Montreal, Canada

Living Green for Social Cohesion:

OASIS Schoolyard Project, City of Paris, France

Living Green for Economic Recovery and Inclusive Growth:

Green Garland to the State of Telangana, City of Hyderabad, India

“The AIPH World Green City Awards recognise inspiring leadership and successful action on the key issues that face cities in being sustainable, and delivering for nature, climate and people,” says Dr Bruno Oberle, Director General of IUCN. “The breadth of action being taken by the winners shows the crucial role healthy ecosystems have in providing the solutions that cities need to thrive far into the future.”

All eligible entries were assessed and scored, and the winners selected through a two-stage judging process. Following the first round of judging by the Technical Panel, a list of 18 Finalists was delivered to the world-renowned 2022 Awards Jury. The Jury, in the second stage of judging, was tasked with voting for a winner in each of the six categories, and then selecting the Grand Winner from these six Category winners.

All 18 finalist cities were presented with Highly Commended certificates and six more cities were presented with Certificates of Merit at the Awards ceremony. Case studies from all finalist cities, including the category winners, are available in the AIPH Green City Case Study Library.

This highly anticipated announcement of the 2022 winners, AIPH and partners bring the inaugural edition of the world’s first global Green City awards to a close. The resounding success of the 2022 edition has set the stage for the AIPH World Green City Awards 2024. AIPH and IUCN also announced a new collaboration to support the 2024 Awards at the 2022 ceremony in Jeju. The 2024 edition will see AIPH and the growing network of partners recognise and celebrate the work of an even broader variety of inspiring cities from around the world who are champions for the power of plants and nature.

To express your city’s interest in entering and to be informed when entries open for the AIPH World Green City Awards 2024, click here.

Thank you to category sponsors Expo 2021 Hatay and Biblo for their support of the inaugural AIPH World Green City awards.

AIPH is also grateful to the network of partners for their ongoing support – Biophilic Cities, Cities & Health, CitiesWithNature, European Federation of Green Roof & Green Wall Associations (EFB), The Global Taskforce of Local and Regional Governments (GTF), Greener Spaces Better Places, #NatureForAll, Salzburg Global Seminar, The Nature of Cities (TNoC), Trees for Cities, United Cities and Local Governments (UCLG), Urban Biodiversity Hub (UBHub), World Urban Parks, Youth Climate Leaders, and 8 80 Cities. Thank you also media partners Cities Today, FloraCulture International, and Host City.